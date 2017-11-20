Every Step of the Way

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ main goal has always been to take the next step – not only as players, but as an entire organization. During the offseason, the organization locked in a 3-year jersey sponsorship and marketing collaboration deal with wearable technology leader, Fitbit – the first partnership of its kind for both brands. The Fitbit deal includes sponsorship for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves. Throughout the duration of the partnership, the organization will work to maximize Fitbit’s brand in various ways.

JERSEY PATCH

If you haven’t noticed, there’s a new wave of advertising in the NBA: the jersey patch. This season, the Timberwolves have graced the court in newly designed jerseys with Fitbit’s logo stitched in the upper left shoulder area. The purpose of the patch is to magnify exposure and visibility and to position Fitbit’s brand on a higher scale in the global marketplace.

PUT FITBIT IN THE GAME

Although the jersey patch is the most prominent element, the partnership will extend far beyond the new threads. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves will each look for ways to incorporate some of the great Fitbit technology into their daily routines and training. Fitbit’s technology allows you to track biometric data such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, as well as to analyze sleep and track nutrition.

CONTENT ACTIVATION

Scouting Report

- The Timberwolves Scouting Report presented by Fitbit highlights statistical information that could be crucial to the outcome of the game. Posted via social, the Scouting Report information spans from individual player stats to overall team averages.

Team Tracker

- Tracking stats is the name of the game for Fitbit. After every Timberwolves game, a team tracker presented by Fitbit is posted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show overall team stats from the Timberwolves and their opponent.

FITPACK CHALLENGE

During the summer, every employee in the Timberwolves organization was given a Fitbit device. The employees then participated in a company-wide contest called the FitPack Challenge where departments competed against each other to see who could collect the most steps.