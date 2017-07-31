Target Center Reimagined

TARGET CENTER REIMAGINED

Since the spring of 2016, our organization has been reimagining a better atmosphere and experience for all fans. We launched a transformative renovation project to Target Center that will improve the space from the inside out. 

The renovation project is divided into three phases: planning, revamping the exterior and construction to the interior. With so much in store for the newly renovated Target Center, see below to check out the highlights to come within the project.

Lexus Courtside Club

The new all-inclusive Lexus Courtside Club will consist of pull-up valet area, a dining menu curated by Executive Chef David Fhima, a beautiful fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, a wonderful ambience in the elegant club space and two full bars.

TCL SixOneTwo Lounge

This exclusive lounge space will see a massive upgrade to amplify its downtown Minneapolis vibe. It will be equipped with a full bar, food carts, and an all-new skyway entrance with direct, private access to the 100 Level concourse.

 Arena Bowl

Arena Bowl Renovation

A fully refurbished arena bowl is going to change the way fans experience Target Center. New seats, polished stairs, and new courts for the Timberwolves and Lynx – all additions that will improve the game-day experience.

All of these arena enhancements will come to life in time for the 2017-18 NBA season. For those who desire to get an up-close look at all of the construction taking place to make these renovations possible at Target Center, there are opportunities to tour the space.

Fans are already excited about what is to come and have raved about the renovations on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: 2016 Lynx Season

2017 Activations:

Lynx Fit Clinics presented by ChobaniThe MN Lynx FastBreak Foundation and Chobani teamed up to host two clinics for local youth groups at Mayo Clinic Square – one from Special Olympics Minnesota and one from The Bridge for Youth. Renee Montgomery and Prowl teamed up with the Wolves/Lynx Basketball Academy to lead the first group while Assistant Coach James Wade and Prowl led the second group.

Lynx Run Walk Roar 5k presented by ChobaniThe second annual Lynx Run Walk Roar 5k presented by Chobani will take place on Saturday, August 12th at 9am. Natasha Howard and rookie Alexis Jones will be cheering on competitors as they race to the finish line and receive their complimentary Chobani drink. Registration information can be found at www.lynxbasketball.com/5k.

In-Arena promotionsChobani will be showcasing their product during four Lynx games this season. During these four games, all fans in attendance will receive a Chobani yogurt cup or drink on their way out of the arena.

