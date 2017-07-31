Target Center Reimagined

Since the spring of 2016, our organization has been reimagining a better atmosphere and experience for all fans. We launched a transformative renovation project to Target Center that will improve the space from the inside out.

The renovation project is divided into three phases: planning, revamping the exterior and construction to the interior. With so much in store for the newly renovated Target Center, see below to check out the highlights to come within the project.

Lexus Courtside Club

The new all-inclusive Lexus Courtside Club will consist of pull-up valet area, a dining menu curated by Executive Chef David Fhima, a beautiful fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, a wonderful ambience in the elegant club space and two full bars.

TCL SixOneTwo Lounge

This exclusive lounge space will see a massive upgrade to amplify its downtown Minneapolis vibe. It will be equipped with a full bar, food carts, and an all-new skyway entrance with direct, private access to the 100 Level concourse.

Arena Bowl

A fully refurbished arena bowl is going to change the way fans experience Target Center. New seats, polished stairs, and new courts for the Timberwolves and Lynx – all additions that will improve the game-day experience.

All of these arena enhancements will come to life in time for the 2017-18 NBA season. For those who desire to get an up-close look at all of the construction taking place to make these renovations possible at Target Center, there are opportunities to tour the space.

Fans are already excited about what is to come and have raved about the renovations on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Target Center renovation update. You can just feel the defensive rating dropping with each pane of window glass. pic.twitter.com/nqj6aVVvml — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) May 19, 2017

Checking out the Target Center renovation! Thanks for the tour, Ashley and Matt! #hardhatselfies pic.twitter.com/68RksKvTCm — Lisa Schultz (@Lisastampnshop) July 22, 2017

Out with the old, ready for the new. Watch as all 19,356 seats are removed from @TargetCenterMN! #TCReimagined #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/UHt1ctw5rU — TC Renovation (@tc_renovation) July 28, 2017

Target Center renovation about 70% complete. New scoreboard, atrium, locker rooms, wrapped George Mikan. Kinda nice! #TCRenovation pic.twitter.com/wswfaIXJfe — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) July 17, 2017

#Cyberadvisors is beyond excited to see the renovation at the Target Center @timberwolves pic.twitter.com/y3OWxYwbzK — Cyber Advisors Inc. (@cyberadvisors) July 24, 2017

Book Your Tour Now