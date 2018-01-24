Make It Four-Straight All-Star Games For Jimmy Butler

New conference, same results.

Going into this season, Jimmy Butler had made three-straight All-Star games and had emerged as one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

That’s quite the growth for a player drafted 30th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, behind guys like Norris Cole, Nolan Smith and Chris Singleton.

Butler was traded to the Timberwolves this offseason and with so much talent in the West (not including Butler, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony) already, it wasn’t a sure thing Butler would make it four-straight All-Star appearances.

Well, it’s a sure thing, and over the last month or so, it really hasn’t been up for debate.

Butler was named as an All-Star reserve on Tuesday night along with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

In 2017-18, Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals per game while shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field.

The biggest number for Butler has been wins. Over the last three seasons, Butler’s Bulls have made the playoffs. The Wolves are on their way and already have 31 wins, the amount they finished all of last season with.

Butler thanked his teammates for getting him this far (except for Tyus Jones and Taj Gibson, naturally).

Being paired with Towns, the Wolves have two All-Stars for the first time since Sam Cassel and Kevin Garnett made it in 2004.

Butler started last year’s All-Star game and finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

All-Star Weekend 2018 will be in Los Angeles from Feb. 16-18. The All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.