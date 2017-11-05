Make It Five | Wolves Take Down Hornets At Home

By beating the Charlotte Hornets 112-94 on Sunday night at Target Center, the Timberwolves made it five-straight wins, improving to 7-3 on the season.

It’s the first time the Wolves have won five-straight games since January of 2009.

The two teams were even after the first quarter, but the Wolves outscored the Hornets 40-23 in the second quarter. That pretty much wrote the script for the rest of the game for a balanced attack from the Wolves.

Wing Andrew Wiggins was Minnesota’s leading scorer with 20 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line. Point guard Jeff Teague added 18 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Big man Karl-Anthony Towns had a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds. Gorgui Dieng did have a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Crawford scored 15 points off the bench, nine coming from the 3-point line. Jimmy Butler rounded things out with 13 points and six rebounds.

Cody Zeller led Charlotte with 16 points. Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lamb and Marvin Williams finished with 13 points each.

With the win, the Wolves are now tied for second in the Western Conference. The Hornets fall to 5-5.

Highlight Of The Game

With 5:49 left in the first half, Butler pump-faked by Lamb, creating room for a shot. Butler then got pushed by Lamb out of bounds, but managed to sink a one-footed jump shot with the foul to give the Wolves a 45-41 lead.

The Numbers Game

Teague has had a double-double in four of his last five games.

The Wolves scored 68 first-half points, their most of the season.

Charlotte struggled from the free-throw line, shooting just 11-for-21 (52.4 percent).

Player Of The Game

Teague had his best game as a member of the Wolves, doing a little bit of everything. The one-time All-Star finished with 18 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and a block. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

@Teague0 drains his third trey of the night to go with 11 points and 9 assists! Wolves up 64-47. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/13XyDUhzTT — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 6, 2017

Up Next

The Wolves hit the road to play the defending champions on Wednesday. Minnesota and Golden State will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCCO.