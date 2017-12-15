Mailbag | Justin Patton's Return, NBA Twitter & LeBron's 15th Season

Our mailbag last week was met with mixed reviews, which we considering a HUGE win!

Just kidding. It was a lot of fun and this is now going to be a weekly thing on Timberwolves dot com.

These are questions from real people. Or maybe they aren’t.

How can Justin Patton impact this year’s Timberwolves team?

This all depends on when Patton gets called back up to the NBA from the G-League, but if he keeps doing stuff like this, sweet baby Zeus. It could be sooner rather than later.

I think Patton could help the Wolves. He’s gifted offensively and has some guard-like skills for a big man. Defensively, I see him being a solid help defender who has some rim-protecting potential. He needs to get stronger, but he’s 20 years old. That will come.

Crazy that we are two months into the season and the franchise getting their own G-League team is already paying off.

In two games, Patton is averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks in just 16.5 minutes per game. So far, so good.

Other than the Wolves, who is your favorite NBA team to watch and why?

Good question. Probably a tie between the Warriors and Spurs.

Watching the unselfishness of those teams and the ball movement is pretty incredible. The fact that the Spurs were 19-8 this season without Kawhi Leonard doesn’t make any sense at all. It makes me question everything that’s happened in my life.

The Warriors are an obvious choice just because it seems like everyone on that team can play. A lot of it has to do with the product of talent around them which is how I explain Omri Casspi’s 17-point, 11-rebound performance in last night’s win over Dallas.

The Cavaliers are probably up there, too. Remember when we were freaking out when the Cavs were 5-7?

We are dumb.

“Who is your favorite ‘NBA Twitter’ account to follow? (Or some of your favorites). And how do you explain LeBron James in his 15th season?” – Ben, Shakopee

A few of my favorites besides, of course, your Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Raptors:

Big day for the nerds. Shoutout to the OG Jedi master. May the force be with you all. #WeTheNorth | #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/V51hn3elmd — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 15, 2017

The Hawks:

The Suns:

28.5 left on the clock. Suns ball and they're down by 4. pic.twitter.com/JCNVcSBNCO — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 14, 2017

And as far as explaining LeBron James, I’d first like you to explain the lunar eclipse, where all my socks go and why headphones tangle so easily.

In season 15, James is averaging 28.1 points (highest since 2009-10), 9.1 assists (career high) and 8.3 rebounds per game. I don’t understand. He’s shooting a career-high 57.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the 3-point line.

James is 32 years old (15 days from 33), and I think we are seeing “Peak LeBron.”

What do you think of the green Statement jerseys the Wolves will wear for Saturday’s game? I think they’re dope, but have heard some mixed reactions from my friends and on Twitter.” – Phil, Plymouth

Your friends are dumb!

Just kidding.

A few things I’ve learned in life:

Not everyone likes the same things.

Sometimes deodorant doesn’t work.

Be nice to people and things will work out okay.

I’m a huge fan of the team’s new uniforms and I’m really interested to see how it looks on the court against the Suns on Saturday. I think it’s cool of the team to go outside of the box a bit with these jerseys.

Even if you don’t love the jerseys, Saturday’s game against Phoenix at Target Center should be a fun event in general considering Prof from Rhymesayers is performing at halftime.

What team currently in the playoffs do you see falling off and what team not in the playoffs do you see making a jump to get in by the end of the year?

Prediction for each conference:

In the East, let’s swap Detroit for Philadelphia. This isn’t exactly a huge stretch, but Detroit is 15-13, tied for sixth in the East. The Pistons just snapped a seven-game losing streak and have lost 10 of their last 15 games. The 76ers are a young team still figuring things out. With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, it’s hard not seeing this team getting better, as long as those two can stay healthy, of course.

And let’s go to the West. With Houston, Golden State, San Antonio, Minnesota, Denver, Portland, New Orleans and Oklahoma City, I think that’s a pretty solid eight. But I guess I wouldn’t be totally shocked if Utah made a room and knocked a team like Denver or New Orleans out. But I don’t like that prediction as much as my Eastern Conference prediction, so please don’t quote me on that.

That’s all for this. As always, thanks for reading. Have a great weekend.