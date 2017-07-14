Long-Time Timberwolves PA Announcer to Step Away from the Microphone

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Rod Johnson, the in-arena voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past 21 years, will be stepping down as their public address announcer. Johnson will continue to advise the team during the coming season.



“This is not an easy decision. I absolutely love my position with the Minnesota Timberwolves,” said Johnson. “I’m going to miss the fans and all the great people that work at Target Center and with the Timberwolves organization. I’ve always been very passionate about the Minnesota Timberwolves and I will continue to be at Target Center during the season cheering them on as a fan.”



Johnson was hired as the Timberwolves’ public address announcer in August of 1996. In 21 seasons, he helped fans experience much of the team’s great moments on the home court including eight seasons of playoff appearances and the memorable run in the Western Conference Finals in 2003-04. During his storied career with the team, Johnson only missed two games.



Johnson also served as the auctioneer for the “Taste of the Timberwolves” benefit for the past 10 years and the jersey auctions for both the Timberwolves & Lynx helping raise millions of dollars for charity.



“Rod Johnson has been the guiding voice of our in-arena experience for more than two decades and we can’t thank him enough for all of the memories he has created for millions of Timberwolves fans around the world,” said Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson. “Even though we will no longer hear his voice throughout the arena, we know his presence will continue to be felt as a passionate advocate for this team. Rod will always be a member of the Timberwolves family.”



Johnson owns Johnson Auctioneering which specializes in fundraising auctions. He lives in Cannon Falls with his wife Bernie, and has four sons and 12 grandchildren.