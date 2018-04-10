Limited Tickets Remain for Wolves-Nuggets Game to Determine Final 2018 NBA Playoff Spot

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves reported today that fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for Wednesday evening’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. The winner of the game will secure the final spot in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, which begin this weekend. Game time for Wednesday is set for 7 p.m.

The team reports that approximately 3,000 tickets for the 2017-18 regular season finale have been sold since the end of last night’s 113-94 win over Memphis at Target Center.

With a victory over the Nuggets, the Wolves will have an opportunity to finish anywhere between the #5 seed and the #8 seed in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, depending on the outcome of other games on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit Timberwolves.com/tickets or call 612-673-1234.