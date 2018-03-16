Limited Ticket Inventory Released for Sunday Matchup Against Houston

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have released a limited number of league and visiting team holds for Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets. The team anticipates a large crowd and are encouraging ticket holders to arrive early. Member doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with general public gates open at 5 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. tip against the Western Conference-leading Rockets.



The Timberwolves recently launched a blended marketplace for all ticket purchases, which allows fans to see inventory being sold by the team and being resold by fans in one place. The technology, AXS Fansight, is also the first in the ticketing industry to allow the purchase of primary and resale seats in one singular transaction, allowing fans to construct their own seat groups and combinations.

The only place to buy and sell tickets for Sunday night’s game and all other Timberwolves home games is by visiting www.timberwolves.com and selecting single game tickets.



Heading into Sunday’s game, the Timberwolves have sold out 13 games at the newly renovated Target Center this season, marking the most games at capacity since the 2003-04 season (15 sellouts). The Wolves are 26-8 at Target Center this season, good for the fifth-most home wins in the NBA.



After Sunday night, the Timberwolves have just six home games remaining in the 2017-18 regular season. There are several key matchups down the stretch with direct NBA playoff implications for the Wolves. On Tuesday, March 20, the team will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers, currently sitting in the 9th spot and two games behind the Wolves in the Western Conference playoff chase. On Sunday, April 1, the Wolves host the Utah Jazz, currently in the 7th spot and will close the regular season on Wednesday, April 11 against Denver at Target Center. The Nuggets are 10th in the playoff chase, but just two games behind the Wolves.



Entering play today (Friday), the Wolves have a record of 40-29 and are in 5th place in the Western Conference playoff race.