Lil Jon to Perform Special Halftime Show at Timberwolves Game Tonight

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Rapper and producer Lil Jon will perform a special halftime show at tonight’s Timberwolves game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The performance is part of the Timberwolves Center Court Music Series, presented by Budweiser. Game tips off at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available by visiting www.timberwolves.com/wolvestix or by calling 612-673-1234.

Lil Jon has been a prominent figure in music and pop culture for over a decade, known for his hits including “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and “Turn Down for What.” He’s performed alongside artists such as Usher, Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull and TLC. He’s also had success as a mainstay in the DJ world, with current residencies at Hakkasan Nightclub and Jewel Nightclub in Las Vegas. Lil Jon has traveled the globe DJing in places such as France, Germany, South Korea, China, India, London and Australia.

Lil Jon is also performing postgame at the Lumber Exchange in downtown Minneapolis, kicking off a series of Tao Minneapolis events. He will perform there along with Rick Ross and Irie.