A Lighter Shabazz Has Been Impressive

He was one of the last players signed this offseason for the Wolves, but as we near the regular season, Shabazz Muhammad has been one of the most impressive.

In three preseason games, Muhammad has averaged 13.7 points and four rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He’s seen time at shooting guard and both forward spots.

“He came back in great shape,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Thursday’s practice. “The versatility is a big plus. The fact that he can play the 2, 3 or 4 . . . I like the way he’s playing. He’s practiced great every day. He hasn’t had an off practice yet.”

Muhammad is indeed in great shape. He entered the season at 218 pounds after playing last season in the 230s. And the weight Muhammad lost seems to be fat, not muscle, enabling him to still bang with the bigs down low.

“It’s felt great,” Muhammad said of his weight loss. “I’ve been able to run up and down the court pretty fast. Especially trying to play multiple positions, coach has been talking to me a lot of playing the 4. I think that’s an advantage for me. The good thing with being lean is I’m still strong and I’ve still got that body type where I can still guard bigger guys so I think it’s a good advantage for me.”

Last season, Muhammad averaged 9.9 points per game while shooting 33.8 percent from the 3-point line. Along with Gorgui Dieng and Jamal Crawford, Muhammad should lead a pretty lethal group off the bench.

Marcus Georges-Hunt Hunting For A Roster Spot

Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt is one of the young players, along with Amile Jefferson and Melo Trimble, hoping to earn a roster spot on this Wolves squad.

Georges-Hunt, 23, spent five games with the Magic last season on a 10-day contract to end the season. This time he’s looking to start the season on a team, preferably the team he’s been with in camp and preseason.

“I feel like it’s a great young team,” Georges-Hunt said. "I know they want to win now. I want to win, too. So, I feel like just give it all I got and leave everything on the floor and everything will take care of itself.”

The Wolves will practice earlier tomorrow, before having a bit of a team scrimmage later in the day.