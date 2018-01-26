Getty Images

The King Of The Bench

by Kyle Ratke

Jan 26, 2018

As if the legend of Jamal Crawford needed more material.

Crawford has already won three Sixth Man of the Year awards and has emerged as one of the best bench players in the history of the NBA.

After scoring 21 points on Thursday night against the Warriors, Crawford has now scored 20 or more points 183 times off the bench in his career, the most in NBA history.

The list:

183 – Crawford
182 – Ricky Pierce
164 – Eddie Johnson
134 – Kevin McHale
127 – Lou Williams
111 – Thurl Bailey
100 – Manu Ginobili

The legend of J-Crossover continues on Saturday at home against the Nets.

For what it’s worth, Crawford has scored 20 or more points against the Nets 15 times in his career.

