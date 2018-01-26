The King Of The Bench

As if the legend of Jamal Crawford needed more material.

Crawford has already won three Sixth Man of the Year awards and has emerged as one of the best bench players in the history of the NBA.

After scoring 21 points on Thursday night against the Warriors, Crawford has now scored 20 or more points 183 times off the bench in his career, the most in NBA history.

The list:

183 – Crawford

182 – Ricky Pierce

164 – Eddie Johnson

134 – Kevin McHale

127 – Lou Williams

111 – Thurl Bailey

100 – Manu Ginobili

The legend of J-Crossover continues on Saturday at home against the Nets.

By scoring 21 points last night, @JCrossover has now scored 20 or more points 183 times off the bench in his career. That's more than anyone in the last 35 years. pic.twitter.com/OJp2xBbGnM — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 26, 2018

For what it’s worth, Crawford has scored 20 or more points against the Nets 15 times in his career.