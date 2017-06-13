Kevin Durant Didn't Need The Warriors. The Warriors Needed Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors last summer, I remember exactly where I was.

It was the Fourth of July. I was out for a run, sweating out the three bags of Doritos (and potentially some barley sodas) I consumed the day before.

And then the much-anticipated Woj Bomb popped up on my phone. And it wasn’t really a Woj Bomb as much as it was Durant controlling the story.

Kevin Durant will sign with Golden State, he writes on the Players Tribune. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) July 4, 2016

My first thoughts: ‘Are you kidding me? What about a Thunder-Warriors rivalry for the next five years in the West? (Burp up Dorito) How could a top-tier player jump ship to a team that didn’t need him? I've been running for 13 minutes and I'm not even at a mile yet. My goodness.’

I think that was the consensus around the basketball world. Immediately, the debates started. I talked with my best friend from high school about it for the next week and change. Was this good for the league?

The reason we wanted Durant to stay in Oklahoma City were mostly selfish reasons. We wanted the rivalry. We wanted Durant to stay with one team. We didn’t want one of the best teams ever to get even better.

But what about Durant?

It really pains me to know that I will disappoint so many people with this choice, but I believe I am doing what I feel is the right thing at this point in my life and my playing career. – Durant on July 4, 2016 via The Players’ Tribune.

By now you know (I hope, otherwise this is a MAJOR SPOILER ALERT. EVACUATE THIS ARTICLE IMMEDIATLEY).

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night, winning the 2017 NBA Finals. It was their second in three seasons and No. 1 for Durant.

Durant was named MVP of the series, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot a scorching 55.6 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from the 3-point line and 92.7 percent from the free-throw line. Durant was dialed in on both sides of the court like we’ve never seen before.

The Warriors were 16-1 in the playoffs. That’s not a typo. Sixteen wins. One loss. In the playoffs.

But when watching the Warriors play, it’s been obvious from the beginning that Durant wasn’t just simply freewheeling behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He was leading the brigade.

“I heard about how I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work, but that was far from the truth,” Durant said after the Finals. “I came in and tried to help my team. I found the camaraderie, the togetherness of the whole organization. I definitely appreciate the people we have here from top to bottom. It feels amazing to win a championship with these guys.”

With no Durant, do the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the Finals? Similar to when I’m asked where my ChapStick is during any winter month, I can’t answer that question. But I would bet four boxes of Cheese-Its it would go more than five games. And are we certain that if Durant wasn't with the Warriors they would make it to the Finals?

I was one who thought when Durant joined the Warriors, he would take a lesser role and some of his talent would be hidden.

What a great basketball mind I have.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors did the exact opposite. The Warriors helped Kevin Durant be the best Kevin Durant he could be. And Kevin Durant helped the Warriors wrap up one of the best seasons in NBA history.

Put down the Haterade, everyone. Enjoy history.