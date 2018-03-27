Justin Patton Found His G League Time Valuable, Ready To Work At NBA Level

Rookie center Justin Patton was called up from the Iowa Wolves to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the rest of the season on Sunday.

The G League season is over for the Iowa Wolves as they failed to make the postseason.

But it was an incredibly valuable year for the No. 16 pick in the 2017 draft. Patton broke his foot prior to the season and was sent to the G League to rehab and get familiarized with Minnesota’s system. Patton started on a minutes restriction, but played 30 or more minutes in seven games over the last month.

In 23.1 minutes per game, Patton averaged 12.7 points 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 per game. Per 36 minutes that equates to 19.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

In his final G League game of the season, Patton put together an all-around game of 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

“For me, it was just about getting my feet wet and just about finding out who I am as a player,” Patton said Monday. “I think I’ve had a good start to that. Just doing little things I think I’m good at. Rim protection, being a versatile big. I think my job was to go down there and perfect those things and I think I did a good job of that.”

Patton's teammate in Iowa Amile Jefferson has nothing but good things to say about the rook.

“Towards the last month of the season, everything started to click. He’s a really good talent,” Jefferson said. “Very skilled. Playing alongside him made my job a lot easier . . . He understands the game and he’s learning. To be that young and have that much maturity on the court is a rare thing.”

Patton joins the Timberwolves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff battle with just seven games remaining as of Tuesday. Patton hasn’t played in an NBA game yet, but he’s using the last stretch of the season as a learning point.

“Just the whole environment,” Patton said. “ . . . Just being in the race, trying to get where we want to go and seeing how hard everyone has to work. It’s been cool to see.”

It would have been easy for Patton to be down about his rookie season. Obviously getting hurt prior to training camp isn’t idea, but it looks and sounds like Patton is making the most of it. At only 20 years old, he’s got his whole career in front of him.

“I mean, if you get paid for something that’s your job, you’ve got to go out and do it,” Patton said. “So, I don’t think about the other stuff. I just try to go out and do my job.”