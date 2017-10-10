Jimmy Butler On Sports Illustrated's NBA Season Preview Cover

The NBA season is almost here. With that comes enhanced coverage, less sleep for all of us and plenty of season previews.

Sports Illustrated consistently does a great job of its NBA coverage with a slew of great writers.

To preview the 2017-18 NBA Season, SI has Timberwolves wing Jimmy Butler on the cover. The great Lee Jenkins wrote the feature story on the new Timberwolf.

You need to read this feature and I don’t want to spoil anything for you, but here’s a snippet from Don’t Try To Change Jimmy Butler:

Butler’s own itinerant childhood has been well-chronicled: At 13, his single mother kicked him out of her home in the Houston exurb of Tomball, starting a four-year couch-surfing odyssey that ended when a friend’s family took him in. He is not interested in reliving many of the details, but he remembers all of them. Over oatmeal and bacon at Ollo, his breakfast haunt in Malibu, the sight of a silk tie reminds him of a clip-on he bought at Walmart for his sixth-grade basketball banquet. “Everybody made fun of me,” he recounts.

You can check out the full cover story here.

Make sure to go grab a copy of the magazine. It’s a framer.