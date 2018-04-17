Jimmy Butler Among Top-Selling Jerseys In NBA

It didn’t take Jimmy Butler long to become a fan-favorite with Timberwolves fans.

The NBA released its top-selling jersey list from the 2017-18 season and Butler’s Wolves jersey ranked 15th in the league.

In his first season with the Wolves, Butler was named to his fourth All-Star Game. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting a career-high 47.4 percent from the field.

More importantly, he led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since the 2003-04 season.

