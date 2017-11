Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves announced the team has waived Traevon Jackson and Lamont Mack.

Jackson appeared in 25 games for Iowa during the 2015-16 season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 rebounds. The Wolves originally claimed Jackson from the NBA G League player pool on January 25, 2016.

Mack was acquired on October 20, 2017 as a local tryout player.