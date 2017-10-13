Iowa Wolves Finalize Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, have named Kevin Burleson, Charlie Bell and Ryan Marchand as Assistant Coaches for the 2017-18 season. In addition, the team has named Sean Dwyer Director of Basketball Operations, Frank Adams as Head Athletic Trainer and Kurt Joseph as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Burleson joins the Iowa Wolves staff after spending three years as a Player Development Coach with the Houston Rockets. Undrafted out of the University of Minnesota, Burleson played one season in the NBA with the Charlotte Bobcats, appearing in 39 games in 2005. The brother of former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, Kevin has two seasons of player experience in the G League, suiting up for the Fort Worth Flyers during the 2006-07 season and the Idaho Stampede in 2009.

Bell begins his first season on the sidelines for the Wolves after serving as an Assistant Coach for the Texas Legends last year as part of the NBA’s Assistant Coaches Program. A native of Flint, Michigan, Bell spent four seasons at Michigan State University where he played in three Final Fours under Head Coach Tom Izzo while earning All-America Second- and Third-Team honors. After going undrafted, Bell spent a total of seven years in the NBA including stints with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Marchand begins his first season with the Iowa Wolves after working for two NBA and three G League teams during his young career. A graduate of San Jose State University in 2011, Marchand began his career in the NBA as a Video Associate with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ staff during the 2011-12 season. Other stops in the NBA for Marchand include the Orlando Magic as an Advance Scout (2013-14) and the G League Select Team as a Video Operations Coordinator (2016). Since 2011, Marchand has worked with the Bakersfield Jam (2011), Austin Toros (2012-13) and Erie BayHawks (2016-17) in various positions.

Dwyer enters the 2017-18 season as the Wolves’ Director of Basketball Operations. He most recently served as a Basketball Operations Associate for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016-17 season. A graduate from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a Bachelor of Economics and Chemistry degree, Dwyer served as Student Manager of the North Carolina men’s basketball team for two seasons (2011-13) and as Head Manager during the 2013-14 season. After graduation, Dwyer served as a Basketball Analytics Intern for the Charlotte Hornets for four months before heading back to school to earn his Master of Liberal Arts Degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. During his time as a Spartan Dwyer served as a Video Coordinator and Graduate Assistant.

Adams joins the Iowa Wolves staff from the collegiate ranks, most recently serving as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at Abilene Christian University for two seasons (2015-17) while earning a Master of Education Degree in Kinesiology, Sport and Recreation from Hardin-Simmons University. A graduate of Florida Southern College in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training, Adams also played basketball for the Moccasins during his senior season, starting every game while averaging 10.4 points per game for Florida Southern.

Joseph begins his first season with the Wolves after spending last season as a Weight Room Assistant with the New York Knicks. A Long Island University graduate, Joseph obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Science in 2012 and a Master of Science Degree in Exercise Science the following year. A member of the Long Island University men's basketball team, Joseph was a part of two Northeast Conference Tournament Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances (2011, 2012). Joseph has also spent time as a Strength and Conditioning Intern with the Brooklyn Nets (2012) and Graduate Assistant Strength Coach at Long Island University (2012-14).

The Wolves rounded out the team’s basketball operations staff by hiring Conner Buchanan and John Azzinaro as Basketball Operations Interns.