Scott Roth Named Head Coach of Iowa Wolves

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, in conjunction with the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced the hiring of Scott Roth as the franchise’s new head coach. Roth most recently served as a professional scout with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“We’re excited to have a knowledgeable and experienced basketball person like Scott as the new head coach of the Iowa Wolves,” said Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach. “Scott has seen and experienced a great deal as both a player and a coach, and he will be able to use those experiences in his work with our team in Iowa. I’ve known him for a long time, going all the way back to the first year of the Timberwolves, and we were pleased with his work as a scout for us last season. I’m confident that he has a grasp of our system and will do an excellent job developing our players.”

Roth enters the NBA G League with more than 20 years of experience at the NBA level with teams including: Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. Of those 20 years, Roth spent 11 as a bench coach where he spent time under legendary coach Don Nelson. Roth also coached the former G League team Bakersfield Jam in 2008.

Graduating from the University of Wisconsin as a three-year starter and two-time All-Big Ten selection, Roth was drafted in the fourth round of the 1985 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. After getting selected, he went on to play 10 years of basketball professionally, making stops with the Utah Jazz (1987-88), Spurs (1988-89) and Timberwolves (1989-90). Roth played seven of his 10 professional years oversees, splitting time in Turkey, Greece and Spain.

“I’d like to thank Glen Taylor for giving me this opportunity,” said Roth. “I’d also like to thank General Manager Scott Layden and Director of Player Personnel Brian Pauga for their trust in me. Most importantly, I’d like to thank President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. It is truly an honor to be hired by one of the best coaches in the NBA. His vote of confidence in myself to dictate the direction and culture of the Iowa Wolves is greatly appreciated.”

Roth began his coaching career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he served as an assistant coach during the 1995-96 season under four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Bo Ryan.

A coach of four national teams, Roth has served as an assistant head coach of the Turkish National Team (2001-02) and as head coach of the Dominican Republic National Team (2007-08).

During his coaching career, Roth has mentored the likes of Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Kristaps Porziņģis, Willy Hernangómez, Jonas Valančiūnas, Amir Johnson, Steve Nash and Shane Battier