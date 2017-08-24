Iowa Wolves Announce Local Player Tryout Dates

Des Moines, Iowa – In conjunction with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Iowa Wolves today announced that the team will hold its annual local player tryout on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Des Moines, Iowa. Tryouts will take place at Kingdom Hoops Basketball (6095 NE Industry Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313) beginning at 10:00 a.m. and concluding at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the Iowa Wolves local player tryout, the team will host a separate tryout date on Saturday, Sept. 16 at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square (600 Hennepin Ave Suite 310, Minneapolis, Minn. 55403) beginning at 3:00 p.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m. Interested parties may register for the event online at IAWolves.com. Doors will open one hour in advance at both locations for same-day registration and player sign-in.

All prospective players interested in attending local player tryouts must submit the required registration, disclosure and release forms prior to participating in player tryouts. All required forms are available at IAWolves.com. Participants must pay a non-refundable, registration fee of $150 before Friday, Sept. 1, at 5:00 p.m. for the Des Moines tryout and before Friday, Sept. 8, at 5:00 p.m. for the Minneapolis location. Acceptable forms of payment include: cashier’s check, money order or credit card. Participants who sign up after the deadline must pay a non-refundable, registration fee of $200. Tryouts are limited to the first 150 registered players who submit their completed registration forms and payment. For any additional questions, please call the Iowa Wolves front office at (515) 554-8550.

Local player tryouts provide players the opportunity to showcase their talent to the Iowa Wolves’ basketball operations staff and coaches. Attendees will compete for an invitation to the Iowa Wolves training camp in October.

Past G League player tryout participants include current NBA players Jonathan Simmons and David Nwaba. Last season, 33 tryout participants were drafted in the NBA G League Draft and 14 players made a G League roster.