Heading Into Season No. 27, Thibs Is Just As Excited For Opener

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau is entering his 27th year as a coach in the NBA and his seventh as a head coach.

After all of these years, Thibodeau is still just as excited about opening night.

“Every season, I think you look forward to it,” Thibodeau said after Tuesday’s practice before departing for San Antonio “ . . . You’re always preparing.”

You could argue as far as fan excitement goes, Thibodeau hasn’t coached a more-hyped squad before playing a game. With Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson teaming back up with Thibodeau, the team signing Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford, along with already having two of the best young talents with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the goals in Minnesota are lofty.

But Thibodeau knows the team has to go through each step and as he’s said more than once, not take any shortcuts.

“You want to begin with the end in mind and you want to put the work so you can play the best at the end,” Thibodeau said. “You’re building habits each and every day. Either we’re moving in the right direction or we’re not.”

Prepping For San Antonio

The Wolves open the season Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs will likely be without All-Star and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard (quad), but if we’ve learned about anything about the Spurs through the years, it doesn’t really matter who is on the court. They are going to be competitive regardless.

“That’s San Antonio. They’re good,” Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins said. “They’re always good, regardless of who’s on the floor. They play the same way all the time, so they’re always good. We gotta bring our A game.”

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, FSN and 830 WCCO.