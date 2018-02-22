Wiggins Has Quite The Resume At Age 23

Today, Feb. 23, marks the 23rd birthday of one Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has already been in the league for three-plus seasons, playing in 306 of 307 possible games. He's become one of the most durable players in the league.

The former No. 1 pick already hit the 6,000-point mark earlier this season, becoming the sixth-youngest player to do so, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady – all future Hall of Famers.

Happy 23rd Birthday to Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/cvelCwV6zH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 23, 2018

Over the course of his career, Wiggins has averaged 19.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. In season No. 4, Wiggins has had to make a sacrifice, along with Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns for the greater good of the team. Wiggins is taking 3.4 shots less per game while averaging 17.5 points per game, but he’s playing the most minutes on a team that is eying the third seed in the Western Conference.

In 2017-18, Wiggins has focused more on the defensive side of the ball, thus leading to coach Tom Thibodeau trusting him in big moments.

It’s crazy to think Wiggins has accomplished so much before his 23rd birthday. He’s got so much time in front of him and nothing has changed from Day 1. The sky’s the limit.