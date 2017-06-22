Get To Know Jimmy Butler With These 10 Facts

Mitchell Hansen

Web Editorial Associate

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday night that they completed a trade with the Chicago Bulls, landing three-time NBA All-Star wing Jimmy Butler.

Here are 10 interesting facts about your newest Wolves wing:

10. – Butler attended Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas, where he averaged 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his senior season.

He then played at Tyler (Texas) Junior College in 2007-08, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, before attending Marquette in Milwaukee.

9. – Butler spent three seasons at Marquette before coming to the NBA. During his time in college, he helped the Golden Eagles to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching as far as the Sweet Sixteen in 2010-11.

That Marquette team also included Jae Crowder, who was by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012. Crowder now plays for the Boston Celtics.

8. – Butler was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

7. – Butler, a Texas native, is just 27 years old and is set to turn 28 years old on Sept. 14.

Throughout his NBA career so far, some consider him to be one of the top two-way players in the league.

6. – Butler was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player during the 2014-15 season.

That season, he averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, improving from 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists the prior season.

5. – Butler has reached the playoffs in five of his six seasons in the NBA, including reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2010-11 season.

Throughout his playoff career, Butler has averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

4. – The six-year veteran has been selected to the NBA All-Star Game the last three seasons.

In 2017, Butler made his first start in the All-Star Game, finishing with six points, three rebounds and two assists in 19-plus minutes.

3. – Butler ranked third in the entire NBA in wins shared during the 2016-17 season with 13.8.

Butler only trailed Utah’s Rudy Gobert (14.3) and Houston’s James Harden (15.0) in the category.

2. – Butler statistically had his career-best season in almost every category during the 2016-17 season. In 76 games, he averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game, all career-highs.

He also helped the Bulls reach the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

1. – Butler played under current Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau from 2011-15 with the Bulls.

Together, Thibodeau and Butler were able to record a 193-119 win-loss record (61.2 percent) and appeared in the playoffs in all four seasons, reaching at least the Eastern Conference Semifinals in three of those seasons.