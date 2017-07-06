Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | V.J. Beachem

Throughout the 2017 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we start our journey with wing V.J. Beachem.

What’s His Name?

V.J. Beachem

What Position Does He Play?

At 6’8, 200 pounds, Beachem is a wing who primarily plays small forward.

Where Is He From?

Beachem, born Jan. 15, 1995, is from Fort Wayne, Ind. He played his high school hoops at New Haven before heading to South Bend. He played all four years at Notre Dame, becoming a staple on the team in his last two seasons, averaging 12 and 14.5 points, respectively, in his junior and senior seasons. During his junior season, he shot a scorching 44.4 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Beachem was thought to be a steal as the Timberwolves added him to their Summer League team. Many thought Beachem could have been a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The fact that he was invited to the draft combine speaks to that. Beachem received 12 votes for a spot on an All-ACC team.

In his senior season, Beachem averaged 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Describe Him To Us

The wing has the body type and showed during his junior year at Notre Dame that he can be a modern-day 3-and-D type of player at the next level. In Summer League, we’ll probably see him do best on spot-up 3-point attempts, something he thrived at during his time at Notre Dame.

Beachem is a solid wing defender, which is likely something that turned the head of Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau.

In case you weren’t aware, Thibs is a fan of defense.

Best Social Media Post

Beachem isn’t huge on Twitter. But he did throw on this first pitch at a Fort Wayne TinCaps game on July 14, 2016. The TincCaps are a Class A Minor League team.

It was probably not a strike. But luckily Beachem isn’t a pitcher. He plays basketball. So he’s okay.