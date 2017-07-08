Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Deonte Burton

Throughout the 2017 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we continue our journey with forward Deonte Burton.

What’s His Name?

Deonte Burton.

Where Is He From?

Burton was born in Milwaukee and played his high school hoops at Vincent High School. He started his college career at Marquette from 2013-2015 before transferring to Iowa State for his final two seasons.

In his senior year at Iowa State, he emerged as a stud, averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the 3-point line on 3.2 attempts per game.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

If you are from the Minnesota area, you likely know Burton just from where he’s from and where he played his college ball.

Describe Him To Us

At 6’5, 250 pounds, Burton has a unique build. He’ll be looking to crack a roster. He’s kind of a weird mix between a power guard and a small-ball forward. He can do a little bit of everything on the offensive end. Defensively, he’ll have to prove he can stay in front of players. He’ll have plenty of opportunity for that during Summer League.

With the Wolves in need of a wing or two, there’s a real opportunity here for Burton.

Best Social Media Post

Deep thoughts with Deonte.Deonte Burton actually retweeted the other Deonte Burton.