Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | C.J. Williams

Throughout the 2017 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we continue our journey with wing C.J. Williams.

What’s His Name?

C.J. Williams

Where Is He From?

Williams was born in Fayettevillle, North Carolina. He attended Jack Britt High School before taking his talents to North Carolina State University. He played there from 2008-2012. Over 128 career games, he averaged 6.1 points per game. His best season came as a senior when he averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He went undrafted. Last season with the Texas Legends in the D-League, Williams played in 50 games and averaged 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Last season, Williams played with the Wolves in Summer League to start. And if you’ve followed Timberwolves basketball throughout the years, you remember point guard Lorenzo Brown. Williams and Brown were teammates from 2010-2012 at NC State. The coach of the 2010-11 team? Former Timberwolves assistant coach Sidney Lowe.

Describe Him To Us

Williams is a solid two guard who has the ability to shoot. Last season in the D-League, he shot 38.6 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game, which isn’t a small sample size. At 6’5, 225 pounds, Williams has good size and fits the “3-and-D” type of wing. At 27, he’s a bit more seasoned than most Summer League players. He has solid vision and isn’t afraid to push the ball up the court.

Best Social Media Post

PREACH C.J.

Preach.