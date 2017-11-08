Third Quarter Dooms Wolves vs. Defending Champions

The Wolves had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night by the defending champion Warriors in Golden State, 125-101.

Minnesota held the lead early in the third quarter, but Golden State came to play in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 74-51.

The loss drops Minnesota to 7-4, tied for third in the West. The Warriors advance to 9-3, first in the West.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Taj Gibson scored 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds, while Jeff Teague also scored 14 points while dishing out five assists. Jimmy Butler rounded things out with 11 points and five assists.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points, 18 coming from the 3-point, and five rebounds. Stephen Curry added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Omri Casspi led the second unit with 13 points, while Nick Young scored 12 points to go with five assists and four steals. Andre Iguodala and David West scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Highlight Of The Game

With 5:10 left in the first quarter, Wiggins blew by Iguodala and threw down a huge one-handed slam to tie the game at 12.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves forced 19 turnovers while committing just 13.

The Warriors shot 15-for-36 (41.7 percent) from the 3-point line while the Wolves shot 5-for-24 (20.8 percent).

In 13 minutes and 29 seconds, Wolves backup point guard Tyus Jones had three steals.

Player Of The Game

Wiggins had a nice all-around stat line of 17 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. He was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves stay on the West Coast as they travel to play the Suns in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.