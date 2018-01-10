More Home Cookin', Wolves Dominate Thunder

Young Jeezy (now just Jeezy, we guess) puts on for his city.

So do the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves won their third-straight home game by lighting up the Oklahoma Thunder on Wednesday night, coming away with a 104-88 win.

The win clinched the season series for the Wolves, as they moved to 3-1 against Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Russell Westbrook was the lone bright spot for the Thunder, finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. The combo of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George combined for just 28 points, shooting 10-for-29 from the field and 3-for-12 from the 3-point line.

The Wolves move to 27-16 on the season, just 1.5 games back from third in the Western Conference. The Thunder fall to 22-20, sixth in the West.

Highlight of the Night

With 6:18 left in the third quarter, Towns followed up a rare Butler miss and had the put-back slam to give the Wolves an 88-75 lead.

If dunking against the Thunder is cool, consider KAT Miles Davis! pic.twitter.com/z9qWv19Gp3 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 11, 2018

Numbers Game

Wednesday night marked Minnesota’s fifth-straight sellout. It’s the first time since March 21-April 4, 2004 that’s happened.

In his return after being out for two weeks with a knee injury, Jeff Teague finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes and 35 seconds.

The Wolves are now 8-1 in the Northwest Division.

Player of the Game

For the third-straight game, Butler finished with a near triple-double. In the last three games, Butler is averaging 22.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

On Wednesday night, Butler shot an efficient 7-for-13 from the field, 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves have the fourth game of a five-game homestand on Friday against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.