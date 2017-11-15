Dominant Second Quarter Rallies Wolves In Front Of Sold Out Crowd

The Wolves leapfrogged the Spurs in the Western Conference standings Wednesday night after beating San Antonio 98-86 at the Target Center.

Minnesota moves to 9-5 on the season, while San Antonio fell to 9-6.

The Wolves looked rusty in the first quarter, trailing 24-18. But they came back firing in the second, outscoring the Spurs 39-19 behind some great bench play, which included nine points from Shabazz Muhammad.

Turnovers were a huge part of the game, as the Wolves forced 16 and had just six.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Jeff Teague added 16 points, six assists and two steals. Andrew Wiggins finished with 11 points and Taj Gibson scored 10 points while hauling in eight rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica led the second unit with 11 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Patty Mills and Pau Gasol scored 13 points each while Danny Green finished with 11.

Highlight Of The Game

With 6:16 left in the second quarter, Towns set a screen for Tyus Jones and then rolled straight to the hoop. Jones hit the cutting Towns with a nice pocket bounce pass and Towns finished with the layup to give the Wolves a 38-34 lead.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves evened up the season series against the Spurs at 1-1. The final game between the two squads will be in San Antonio on March 17.

Minnesota shot 9-for-18 (50 percent) from the 3-point line, while San Antonio shot just 7-for-24 (29.2 percent).

There weren’t a lot of free throws in the game. The Spurs were 13-for-15 and the Wolves were 11-for-16.

Player Of The Game

On his 22nd birthday, Towns finished with a game-high 26 points to go with 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Towns shot an efficient 10-for-18 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the 3-point line. It marked Towns’ 11th double-double of the season.

Up Next

The Wolves are back on the road, facing off against the Mavericks in Dallas Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.