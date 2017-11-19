Wolves Can't Handle Pistons' Fourth-Quarter Run

After leading every quarter, the Wolves couldn’t withstand a 29-17 fourth-quarter run from the Pistons Sunday night, which ended up being the difference in the 100-97 loss.

The Wolves had two chances in the final 10 seconds to tie the game up. Jimmy Butler was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. He made two of the three free throws. Minnesota got the ball back after two made Detroit free throws, and Butler’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer just rimmed out.

With the loss, Minnesota falls to 10-6, now tied for third in the West. Detroit moves to 11-5, second in the East.

Butler led the Wolves with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Andrew Wiggins added 24 points, three blocks and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and nine rebounds. Taj Gibson added 10 points.

Andre Drummond led Detroit with 20 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Avery Bradley added 18 points and three steals. Tobias Harris finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Reggie Jackson scored 16 points, while dishing out eight assists. Stanley Johnson rounded things out with 10 points.

Highlight Of The Game

With 0.5 seconds left in the first half, Butler euro-stepped through the lane to connect on a floater to give the Wolves a 53-49 lead at the break.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves struggled from the free-throw line, shooting just 12-for-18 (66.7 percent).

It was a sloppy game, as the Wolves had 20 turnovers and the Pistons had 19.

There were seven lead changes in the game.

Player Of The Game

Butler stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Up Next

No rest for the Wolves as they go up against the Hornets on Monday night in Charlotte. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830-WCCO.