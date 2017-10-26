Second Quarter Dooms Wolves In Detroit

The Wolves lost their second-straight game to an Eastern Conference opponent as they fell to the Pistons 122-101 Wednesday night in Detroit.

The Wolves outscored the Pistons 83-82 in the first, third and fourth quarters, but they were outscored 40-18 in the second quarter making a comeback nearly impossible.

It marked the second-straight game Jimmy Butler missed with a upper respiratory infection.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points while Jeff Teague scored 18.

Tobias Harris led Detroit with 34 points, 18 coming from the 3-point line. Avery Bradley scored 20. Stanley Johnson had a season-high 15 points. Andre Drummond had a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Henry Ellenson led the second unit with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 10.

The Wolves fall to 2-3, while the Pistons advance to 3-2.

Highlight Of The Game

With 1:30 left in the first quarter, Tyus Jones hit a cutting Wiggins for a two-handed alley-oop. The bucket gave the Wolves a 24-20 lead.

The Numbers Game

Detroit shot 52.2 percent from the field. Minnesota shot 43.5 percent.

Wiggins had his fourth 20-plus point game of the season with his 21 points.

Minnesota native Jon Leuer finished with seven points and nine rebounds for Detroit.

Player Of The Game

Towns finished with another double-double, putting up a team-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. He shot 8-for-16 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He also added a block and an assist.

Up Next

The Wolves head home to play the Thunder Friday at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, NBA TV and 830 WCCO.