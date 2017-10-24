Without Butler, Wolves Fall To Pacers

Mitchell Hansen

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

In a game of runs for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t quite overcome the Indiana Pacers second-half run on Tuesday night without Jimmy Butler, who missed the game with upper respiratory illness.

The Wolves trailed by as much as 16 points in the first half, but fought their way back to tie the game at 61-61 heading into halftime.

But the Pacers stepped on the gas out of the break, outscoring the Wolves 37-23 in the third quarter to eventually come away with a 130-107 win at Target Center.

Minnesota, was led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jamal Crawford tallied 18 points and nine assists off the bench, Nemanja Bjelica had 18 points, Shabazz Muhammad had 14 points in his first start of the year, and Andrew Wiggins added seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

Victor Oladipo had 28 points and three assists and Darren Collison added 15 points, 16 assists and five rebounds to lead Indiana. Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and five rebounds, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Cory Joseph added 21 points off the bench.

With the loss, the Wolves fall to 2-2 on the season as they hit the road for a one-game road trip. The Pacers improve to 2-2 on the year with the win.

Highlight Of The Game

With 6:31 left in the second quarter, Crawford lobbed an alley-oop to Muhammad for a thunderous dunk.

That basket tied the game up at 42-42 midway through the second frame.

Bazz goes BACK-TO-BACK to even the score to 42-42! 6:25 to go in the half. pic.twitter.com/2AwR3RWMdh — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 25, 2017

The Numbers Game

Indiana shot 66.3 percent from the field in the game. Minnesota finished shooting 48.2 percent.

The Pacers held a 42-27 rebounding advantage in the game.

Minnesota’s bench played well, finishing with 45 points.

Player Of The Game

Tuesday’s Wolves Player of the Game goes to Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Wolves big man finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for Minnesota.

Up Next

The Wolves will hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be aired on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.