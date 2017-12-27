Butler Closes Out Nuggets In OT

You can look at Wednesday night’s Wolves win over the Nuggets a couple of ways. The first is that the Wolves probably shouldn’t have been forced to go into overtime after being up as much as 19 in the game.

But the second is that they won nonetheless, and a huge reason of that had to do with having Jimmy Butler.

Butler scored 11 of the team’s 14 overtime points to lead Minnesota to a 128-125 win over Denver. It marked Minnesota's fifth-straight win.

The Wolves were up by as much as 19 before the Nuggets ultimately took leads in the fourth quarter and in overtime, as high as three points. Butler led the Wolves with 39 points and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns, who fouled out after 30 minutes, finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points. Taj Gibson, who fouled out in overtime, finished with 20 points. Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 12 points. Jeff Teague, who left with a leg injury in the fourth, finished with 11 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Will Barton led Denver with 28 points and five assists. Trey Lyles added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jamal Murray scored 21 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Mason Plumlee finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Gary Harris rounded things out with 10 points and six assists.

The Wolves moved to 22-13, fourth in the West. The Nuggets fell to 19-16, sixth in the West.

Highlight of the Night

With 2:38 left in overtime, the Wolves were down 121-118. Butler used a Gorgui Dieng screen to the right to free up and hit a somewhat of a running 3-pointer. Butler hit the shot to tie the game at 121 all.

Numbers Game

Despite playing in overtime, the two teams combined for just 15 turnovers.

The Wolves shot 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) from the 3-point line.

There were eight lead changes in the game and seven ties.

Player of the Game

Butler, obviously. The wing finished with a game-high 39 points to go with five assists, four rebounds and a steal while shooting 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 16-for-18 from the free-throw line.

Beautiful pass by Jimmy Butler here. pic.twitter.com/oJob8IvaqJ — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 28, 2017

Up Next

The Wolves hit the road to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.