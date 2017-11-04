Wolves Take Care Of Business, Drop Mavericks To Make It Four-Straight Wins

The Wolves did exactly what they needed to do, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, the team with the worst record in the league, by a score of 112-99.

The win was Minnesota’s fourth straight. It’s the first time since Dec. 15 of 2012 the team has won four-straight contests.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double, his seventh of the season. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points. Taj Gibson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, his second-straight double-double. Jeff Teague rounded things out with 11 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. led Dallas with 18 points and five rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 17 points. Devin Harris and J.J. Barea scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Wolves move to 6-3 on the season, tied for third in the Western Conference. The Mavericks fall to 1-10.

Highlight Of The Game

With 4:09 left in the first quarter, Towns missed a 3-pointer. Gibson corralled it. Towns then cut to the basket, Gibson hit him in stride and Towns threw down a huge dunk to put the Wolves up 17-13.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves shot an impressive 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from the 3-point line.

Nemanja Bjelica came into the game leading the league shooting 59.1 percent from deep. He shot 2-for-2 from the 3-point line in Saturday night’s contest to go with six points.

In 21 minutes, future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki finished with seven points and three rebounds. He shot 3-for-8 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Player Of The Game

After a tough game against the Pelicans, Towns bounced back with a game-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Towns shot an efficient 11-for-18 from the field, 2-for-5 from deep and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves are back at it Sunday as they host the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.