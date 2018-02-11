Wolves Take Down Kings, Win 13th-Straight At Home

The Wolves made it 13-straight home wins with their 111-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Target Center.

That mark ranks second in team history. The team can tie the record with a win on Tuesday against the Rockets.

It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Timberwolves, trailing by five at the end of the third quarter, but Minnesota outscored Sacramento 36-26 in the fourth to come away with the crucial win after two losses on the road.

To lead the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler added 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. Andrew Wiggins finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Taj Gibson had 15 points and six rebounds. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 12 points. Jeff Teague also scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists and three steals (all coming in the first half).

Rookie De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points and three steals. Buddy Hield added 16 points and two steals. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 13 points and eight assists, Kosta Koufos had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. Zach Randolph and Willie Cauley-Stein combined for 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota moves to 35-24 on the season, fourth in the West and just a game out of third. Sacramento falls to 17-38, last in the West.

Highlight of the Night

With seven seconds left in the first half, Towns did his best Peyton Manning impression, hitting Butler perfectly on the inbound. Butler did his best Stefon Diggs impression before finding Gibson for the dunk. It gave the Wolves a 56-53 lead going into break.

This inbound pass from Towns pic.twitter.com/4KLFtt7COj — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 12, 2018

Numbers Game

Wiggins has now scored in double-digits 10 of the last 12 games.

Teague had his 10th double-double of the season.

The Wolves shot a scorching 28-for-32 (87.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

Player of the Game

Towns showed why he’ll be representing the Wolves in the All-Star game next weekend. The big man finished with a solid all-around game of 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals while shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

That's gonna be a no from us, dawg pic.twitter.com/QYbuK7Uibe — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 12, 2018

Up Next

The Wolves stay at home to host James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.