Wolves Hold On In Miami, Win In OT

The Wolves won another nail-biter Monday night on the road against the Heat in Miami.

Minnesota looked like it had things wrapped up, but Dion Waiters and the Heat wouldn’t go away, eventually forcing an overtime. The Wolves, thanks to clutch shots from Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, prevailed, coming away with a 125-122 win.

Teague led Minnesota with 23 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Wiggins added 22 points and seven rebounds. Towns finished with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double. Butler scored 16, including a game-clinching layup at the end of the game. Jamal Crawford was big off the bench, finishing with 13 points.

Waiters led Miami with 33 points, shooting 14-for-28 from the field. Kelly Olynyk added 23, nine coming from deep. Goran Dragic had a solid all-around game of 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Rookie Bam Adebayo finished with a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double. Tyler Johnson and Justise Winslow scored 12 and 10 points, respectively

The win moves Minnesota to 4-3 on the season, while Miami falls to 2-4.

Highlight Of The Game

With 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wiggins threw down a HUGE dunk over Josh Richardson to give the Wolves a 110-106 lead.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves shot an impressive 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from the 3-point line.

This was Minnesota’s first win over an Eastern Conference team after falling to the Pistons and Pacers last week.

Waiters had 33 points, but shot just 1-for-8 (12.5 percent) from the 3-point line.

Player Of The Game

Teague had a team-high 23 points, nine coming from the 3-point line. One which was a huge step-back three in overtime. Teague also had 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds.

Up Next

The Wolves stay on the road to battle the Pelicans in New Orleans Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and WCCO 830-AM.