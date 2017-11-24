Wolves Fall To Heat

The Wolves were without point guard Jeff Teague and huge bench cog Nemanja Bjelica on Friday night against the Miami Heat, and it showed.

Minnesota fell 109-97, unable to get anything going, really on either side of the court.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and three steals. Jimmy Butler finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Shabazz Muhammad and Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 10 points each.

Wayne Ellington led Miami with 21 points, 18 coming from the 3-point line. Goran Dragic added 20 points, six assists and two steals. Dion Waiter scored 17 points, while Hassan Whiteside added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk had 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

The Wolves fell to 11-8, fourth in the West. Miami moved to 9-9, 10th in the East.

Highlight Of The Game

With 10:01 left in the second quarter, Crawford got a steal off the foot of Josh Richardson. He pushed it to Tyus Jones who had a strong finish at the basket to put the Wolves within four points.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves shot 7-for-17 from the 3-point line while Miami shot 19-for-39.

Tyus Jones was solid off the bench, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

This is the second of a four-game homestand for the Wolves.

Player Of The Game

Towns got himself another double-double to go with three assists and a block. He shot 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves remain at home and have themselves a matinee on Sunday against the Suns. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO AM.