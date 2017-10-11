Wolves Fall To Warriors In Shanghai, Split China Series

After defeating the Warriors in Shenzhen, the Timberwolves fell to Golden State Warriors in Shanghai Sunday morning, 142-110.

The Wolves led after the first quarter, but after that, it was all Warriors.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 40 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Klay Thompson added 28 points, while Kevin Durant scored 22. Draymond Green rounded things out with 11 points. The Warriors shot a scorching 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) from the 3-point line after struggling on Thursday.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 21 points in 23 minutes, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 15 and dished out six assists. Gorgui Dieng and Jeff Teague scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Golden State ends its preseason at 1-2, while the Wolves fall to 2-1.

Numbers Game:

The Wolves outscored the Warriors 44-36 in the first quarter, but the Warriors then outscored Minnesota by 12, 15 and 13 in the following quarters.

It was an outlier game for the Wolves as they turned the ball over 28 times.

A positive for the Wolves: The team shot 31-for-37 (83.8 percent) from the free-throw line.

Leader of the Pack: Jimmy Butler

After taking the honors on Thursday, the game ball once again goes to Butler who had a nice all-around game in 28 minutes of play. He scored 15 points while shooting 3-for-6 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. He also had a team-high six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

He also added pushups.

Highlight of the Night:

With the shot clock expiring in the second quarter, Wolves veteran Jamal Crawford crossed up Kevin Durant leading to an easy layup. That’s why they call him J-Crossover.

Crawford finished with four points in 14 minutes.

Up Next:

The regular season is almost here! The Wolves kick off the season on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in San Antonio against the Spurs. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North and ESPN. You can listen on 830 WCCO.