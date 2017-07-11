Game-Winner In Sudden Death Leads To Win Over Warriors

The Wolves wrapped up the preliminary round of 2017 Summer League with a double-overtime 78-76 win over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

After a Charles Cooke shot forced overtime for the Wolves, the two teams tied it up again after the first two-minute overtime, leading to the rarely seen sudden death time.

It didn’t take long as C.J. Williams gave the Wolves the win after the team won the tip. Williams wrapped around the 3-point line to drive to the basket, throwing up a floater off the glass.

Williams was just 2-for-9 before that shot, but was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Matt Costello also finished with 14 points while pulling down 15 rebounds. Marcus Paige and Perry Ellis scored 13 each. Paige dished out a game-high eight assists. Cooke led the second unit with 11 points.

Patrick McCaw led the Warriors with 20 points. Bryce Alford added 16 points while Alex Hamilton scored 11.

The Wolves move to 2-1 in Summer League play while the Warriors fall to 0-3.

Highlight Of The Game

You already know what it is. Williams’ game winner:

The Numbers Game

The Wolves outrebounded the Warriors 46-42.

The Warriors had 12 blocks, six from Jordan Bell. The Wolves had just five.

Ellis led all Wolves with a +/- of +15.

Ellis and Paige combined for six of the team’s 11 made 3-pointers.

Player Of The Game

For the second-straight game, Costello finished with a double-double. The big man finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal. He shot an efficient 6-for-10 from the field in 35 minutes of play. He leads all Summer League players averaging 12.3 rebounds per game.