Wiggins Nails Buzzer Beater To Sink Thunder

It looked like it was over with 5.1 seconds left when Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony drilled a 3-pointer to give the team a 113-112 lead over the Wolves.

Not so fast.

Andrew Wiggins sliced and diced the defense, getting past half court before banking in a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the win.

Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points and seven rebounds, his third-straight game of 20-plus points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Teague finished with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jimmy Butler had a solid all-around game of 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Against his former team, Taj Gibson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 31 points and 10 assists. Anthony scored 23, while Steven Adams had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Paul George was solid with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Jerami Grant and Raymond Felton scored 12 points each.

It was a huge win for a Wolves team that is still gelling together against a team with two scoring champions and George. The Wolves move to 2-1 with the win, while the Thunder fall to 1-2.

Highlight Of The Game

You already know.

ANDREW WIGGINS BANKED IN A THREE-POINTER AT THE BUZZER. WOLVES WIN 115-113! MAPLE JORDAN COMES THRU IN THE CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/9YwGMkq3RX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 23, 2017

The Numbers Game

The Thunder struggled from the free-throw line, shooting just 10-for-16 (62.5 percent.

The Wolves outrebounded the Thunder 45-36.

George and Anthony combined to shoot 3-for-15 from the 3-point line.

Player Of The Game

It must go to Wiggins. The fourth-year wing finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 10-for-20 from the field. In three games this season, Wiggins is now averaging 24.6 points.

Up Next

The Wolves head home to play the Pacers at Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830-WCCO AM.