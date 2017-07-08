Timberwolves Fall To Raptors In Summer League Opener

The first game of 2017 Summer League didn’t go quite according to plan for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, as they fell to the Toronto Raptors 97-72.

Former North Carolina point guard Marcus Paige led the Timberwolves with 18 points, shooting 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Jack Gibbs led the bench with 17 points in just 19 minutes. Gibbs shot an efficient 7-for-12 from the field. Levi Randolph added 10 points.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 17 points, while second-year center Jakob Poeltl scored 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. Kennedy Meeks led the bench with 12 points.

For the Timberwolves, it’s more of a learning experience than anything. Coach Ryan Saunders said the team will move on and get back to it tomorrow.

"We'll learn from it," Saunders said. "We'll watch the film. That's one thing we'll do . . . We'll try to learn from it. Each day, that's all you have."

Highlight Of The Game

With 4:40 left in the second quarter, Paige hit a nasty step-back jumper to put the Wolves within seven.

Half: Raptors 43, #Twolves 36 Paige leads the Wolves with 10 points, 2-for-5 from deep. And he connected on this nasty step-back. pic.twitter.com/aJvAO4KTJP — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 8, 2017

The Numbers Game

The Wolves struggled from the field, shooting just 32 percent. The Raptors, on the other hand, shot 50 percent.

Matt Costello, a player for the Iowa Wolves last season, gave Minnesota some valuable minutes, scoring five points and collecting seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.

Toronto attempted 30 free throws in the game (making 21), while the Wolves only made 18 appearances (made 15) to the charity stripe.

Player Of The Game

Paige was a bright spot for the Wolves. The 23-year-old point guard’s 18 points were a game-high. He also added two steals. With the Wolves possibly in need of some more wing players, Paige is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

"Marcus can play out of the pick and rolls," Saunders said. "He can do some things. He'll be getting a better feel as the week goes on."

Up Next

The Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets at 5:30 CT on Sunday evening. The game will air on ESPN 2.