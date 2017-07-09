Team Effort Leads To Win Over Nuggets

Sunday’s 90-71 win over the Denver Nuggets was the definition of teamwork for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a dreadful game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, five Timberwolves finished in double digits at the Thomas & Mack Center as the team moved to 1-1 in Summer League.

“We moved the ball. We made extra-effort plays defensively,” Wolves Summer League head coach Ryan Saunders said. “Twenty-one assists is a great number for a Summer League team.”

Former Kansas star Perry Ellis led the Wolves with 19 points off the bench in just 22 minutes and 37 seconds. He shot an efficient 7-for-11 from the field and showed off his range, shooting 3-for-5 from deep. Charles Cooke got cooking (I’m sorry) and added 15 points off the bench, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. Levi Randolph led the starters with 13 points to go with five rebounds. Matt Costello gave tons of effort and was a +24, finishing with a 12-point, 15-point double-double. Point guard Marcus Paige scored 12 points and had six assists after scoring 18 points on Saturday.

Malik Beasley led Denver with 20 points in 30 minutes. Juan Hernangomez was the only other player to hit double digits as he scored 18. The Nuggets fall to 0-2 in Summer League play.

Highlight Of The Game

With 6:07 left in the third quarter, Costello threw down a huge jam (HUGE!) to give the Wolves a 62-42 lead.

It's Matt Costello's world. We're just living in it. pic.twitter.com/qSyEn1DD41 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 9, 2017

The Numbers Game

The Wolves dominated the glass, outrebounding the Nuggets 42-27.

Nuggets first-round pick Tyler Lydon struggled in his second Summer League game, finishing with two points, shooting 1-for-5 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep in 24 minutes.

Minnesota’s bench outscored Denver’s bench 44-24.

It wasn’t the cleanest game as the two teams combined for 38 turnovers (23 from Denver, 15 from Minnesota).

Player Of The Game

Costello did a little bit of everything for the Wolves, finishing with 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

“He gives great effort . . . He did a heck of a job tonight,” Saunders said.

Costello is a guy who could make a run at a roster spot or a two-way contract, especially since he spent last season with the Iowa Energy, now the Iowa Wolves.

“I’m just trying to prove out there that I can be a team guy,” Costello said. “I know anywhere I’m going, I’m not going to be Jimmy Butler . . . I can come in do my role.”

Up Next

The Timberwolves have Monday off. They return to action Tuesday when they face off against the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN 2 from the Thomas & Mack Center.