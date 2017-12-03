Clutch Butler Leads Wolves Over Clippers

Thanks to 20 points in the final quarter and 33 overall from Jimmy Butler, the Wolves beat the Clippers 112-106 at the Target Center Sunday evening.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Butler pulled the Wolves away late in the fourth quarter. It was his first game with 30 or more points in a Wolves uniform.

Taj Gibson finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Crawford finished with 12 points each.

Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 30 points, 21 coming from the 3-point line. Lou Williams led the bench with 23 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Jordan added 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Montrezl Harrell finished with 10 points off the bench.

With the win, the Wolves move to 14-10 overall, fifth in the West. The Clippers fall to 8-14, 10th in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

With six minutes left in the game, Butler hit a huge three at the top of the key to give the Wolves a 95-92 lead.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves turned the ball over just seven times compared to 16 from Los Angeles.

Minnesota shot an impressive 28-for-31 (90.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

There were 13 lead changes in the game.

The win marked Tom Thibodeau’s 300th of his career.

Player Of The Game

Jimmy. G. Buckets.

Butler finished with a game-high 33 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He was a +12 in the game and shot 10-for-20 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves are back at it Monday against the Grizzlies in Memphis. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.