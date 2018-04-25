Game 5 Shootaround Chat With Alan Horton

Prior to Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Rockets in Houston, our Kyle Ratke was able to chat with Alan Horton, the voice of the Wolves. Tonight's game will air on Buz'n 102.9 FM at 8:30 p.m.

KR: If the Wolves want to take one tonight in Houston and move this to Game 6 in Minneapolis, what are the keys?

AH: Somehow get back the the way they played in Game 3, where the intensity, the focus was there right from the opening tip. With the exception of a late second-quarter run by Houston and early in the third quarter when Thibs called that early timeout the Timberwolves really responded and dominated the rest of the way.

The Timberwolves really responded and kind of dominated the rest of the way. They’ve got to get back to playing that way, the way they played in Game 3, and they’ve done a really good job in the series I thought of not allowing (James) Harden and (Chris) Paul together to get going, to get in a rhythm offensively, and they did that in the third quarter of Game 4. But for the most part they had done a really good job. Game 1 was Harden going off but Paul struggled, Game 2 the opposite, Game 3 they had numbers but they really didn’t dominate for stretches, and I think when we saw them dominate in the third quarter we see what Houston’s capable of.

KR: There are plenty of positives from the series if you're a Wolves fan, though, apart from those two really bad quarters.

AH: It’s true, the second quarter of Game 2 and the third quarter of Game 4, the problem is in a series, even if it’s seven games, those quarters can make a huge difference, and those quarters basically carried the Rockets to two wins. You split the other two and that’s where we are, it’s 3-1. Thibs says it time and time again about playing a full 48 and you can’t let up against teams like the Rockets, and if you do that’s what happens, quarters like that happen. But you’re right if you take away those two quarters, which you can’t and even up until halftime of Game 4, you played three and a half games and it was relatively even. You were a half away from stealing Game 4 and tying the series 2-2 instead that big third quarter really makes things kind of lopsided. It’s now 3-1 and the Wolves have their backs up against the wall.

KR: We've heard Thibs talk time and time again about not knowing playoff basketball until you get there. Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled in the series, while Andrew Wiggins has had his moments. This needs to be a big learning moment for those two, right?

AH: I hope so. I hope those guys learn from it. I hope they get to soak in the experience of what it takes to win and see what guys like James Harden and Chris Paul do to get their teams into form like that in the postseason, because it’s a whole [different] level of basketball. I think for Karl specifically kind of the way they were defending on him, putting pressure on him to make decisions, I think we’ve seen him get his footing a little bit over the last couple of games, but it has to be every game, it has to be a consistent thing. But when the Wolves were at their best that was Game 3 and that was a balanced attack, you know, three 20-point scorers. You had (Derrick) Rose coming off the bench and contributing, you had (Jamal) Crawford contributing, it’s going to take that kind of effort to beat Houston. You can’t just rely on KAT or Wiggins, it’s got to be both of them and Jimmy and Jeff right down the line.

KR: If the Wolves were able to win Game 5 and head back to Minneapolis, how big would that be for the fanbase? You force a Game 6 at home and if the crowd is like it was in Game 3 and Game 4, who knows? And if you win that, all of the pressure is on Houston in Game 7.

AH: I think you probably feel like you’re playing with house money, come in a little more free, a little looser, and that’s what’s great about a series, even down 3-1. If you keep it close tonight like you did in Game 1 maybe you eek one out here, force them to come back to Target Center. The fanbase was not expecting another home game, and probably the players weren’t either, now all of a sudden you’ve got an atmosphere that’s like Game 3, Game 4, like the Denver game, and now you’ve got a chance to even the series and then Game 7, hey, Chris Paul, James Harden and Mike D’Antoni, as good as they are in their respective roles, they all have something to prove, and they’ve had their struggles in the postseason. You’d love to be able to put the pressure on them and see how they react and take your chances. If they respond then fine, but it’s real interesting. I always like breaking down the series like that, it makes every game even though you’re down 3-1 and on the road, you’re able to steal one I think it changes the complexion big time.