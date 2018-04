A slight change to the broadcast schedule.

Wednesday night’s Game 2 between the Wolves and Rockets in Houston can be heard on 102.9 Buz’n FM, not 830 WCCO.

You can view all of the Timberwolves Radio Network affiliates here.

Alan Horton will have the call, with John Focke hosting the pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

The game will also air on Fox Sports North and TNT.

Minnesota is down 0-1 in the series.