G-Eazy to Perform Special Halftime Show Tomorrow Night

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Multi-platinum recording artist G-Eazy will perform a special halftime show at tomorrow night’s Timberwolves game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The performance is part of the Timberwolves Center Court Music Series, presented by Budweiser. Game tips off at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are still available by visiting www.timberwolves.com or by calling 612-673-1234.

G-Eazy is a hip-hop artist and producer, who’s been on the rise since the release of his RIAA certified platinum sophomore album “When It's Dark Out,” which featured seven times platinum single "Me, Myself, and I.” In December, he released his latest album, “The Beautiful & Damned.” which debuted at #3 on Billboard's Top 200 chart. He has released singles alongside Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Dillon Francis, Kehlani and more. In 2017 G-Eazy was named “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist” at the People’s Choice Awards, performed live on The Voice and was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30.

G-Eazy is also performing postgame at the Lumber Exchange in downtown Minneapolis, part of a series of Tao Minneapolis events this weekend. Additional performers include Afrojack, Nick Cannon and Mix Master Mike.