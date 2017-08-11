Flashback Friday | Teague Has Double-Double In Win Over 76ers

Today, we go back to Nov. 15, 2013 when Hawks guard Jeff Teague lit it up, finishing with a game-high 33 points to go with 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in a 113-103 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

In nearly 35 minutes, Teague shot an efficient 10-for-16 from the field, 1-for-3 from the 3-point line and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.

That season, Teague averaged a career-high 16.5 points to go with 6.7 assists per game. The next season, he would make the All-Star game.

The new Wolf spent last season in Indiana and averaged a career-high 7.8 assists per game. Minnesota is excited to see what the do-it-all point guard can do for the Timberwolves in 2017-18.