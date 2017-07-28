Flashback Friday | Jamal Crawford

Mitchell Hansen

Today, we flashback to Nov. 17, 2014 when Jamal Crawford and the Los Angeles Clippers squared off against the Tom Thibodeau-led Chicago Bulls at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

In that game, Crawford finished with a team-high 24 points, five assists and two rebounds in just over 27 minutes played off the bench in a loss to Thibodeau and the Bulls. The 24 points were the third-highest point total in the season for Crawford.

Crawford shot the ball well in that game, finishing 10-for-17 from the field, including 1-of-5 from three and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

During that 2014-15 season, Crawford finished with 15.8 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game off the bench.

Coming off of winning the Sixth Man of the Year award the season prior, Crawford finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting during the 2014-15 season. Lou Williams won the award, while Isaiah Thomas finished runner-up.