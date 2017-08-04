Flashback Friday | Crawford Shoots Lights Out Against Bulls

Today, we go back to Dec. 9, 2009 when new Wolves guard Jamal Crawford put up a game-high 29 points off the bench for the Hawks in a win over the Bulls.

Crawford earned those 29 points while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He also added four assists, two steals and a rebound.

In the 2009-10 season, it was Crawford’s first off the bench for a full season and he averaged 18 points per game while winning his first of three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

The Wolves are hoping to get that type of production from Crawford in 2017-18 off the bench.