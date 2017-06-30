Flashback Friday | Butler Puts Up 52 On Hornets

Today, we flashback to Jan. 2 when Jimmy Butler put up a career-high 52 points (!) against the Charlotte Hornets as a member of the Bulls.

Jimmy Buckets, who was traded to the Wolves during the 2017 NBA Draft, also added 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. He shot a super-efficient 15-for-24 from the field (62.5 percent) and 21-for-22 from the free-throw line (95.5 percent).

Butler’s 52 points helped the Bulls to a 118-111 win over the Hornets.

Per Pro Basketball Reference, Butler’s 51.5 game score was the second-highest rating of the 2016-17 season to Devin Booker’s 70-point game.

We are looking forward to Jimmy getting buckets in Minnesota this upcoming season.