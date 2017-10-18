Even Without Leonard, Spurs Are Dangerous

The Wolves tip off the 2017-18 season tonight against the Spurs in San Antonio.

It’s the most anticipated season in quite some time for the Wolves with so many additions this offseason.

“We’re here,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “I think everyone’s looking forward to the start. It’s a good test for us. We’ve gotta be ready.”

One of those big additions this offseason was trading for three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. After six seasons with the Bulls, Butler is ready to get things rolling with the Wolves.

“I live for this, man. This is what all summer is for. Preseason is fun. Practice is (more fun),” Butler said. “But the games are really where it’s at.”

We have seen the Wolves through three preseason games (two wins and one loss), but that’s obviously much different than the regular season, especially when you’re opening against a team that has made the playoffs each season since 1997-98, including five NBA championships.

Things might be a little easier for the Wolves with Tony Parker and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard out with quad injuries.

Butler knows even without Leonard out, the Wolves can’t afford to overlook the Spurs.

“Even though he’s out, (Gregg Popovich) finds a way. He’s just intelligent. He knows the game,” Butler said.

